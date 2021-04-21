People often ask what the worst pests are. Here’s our list of Arizona’s 5 most (un)wanted pests.
Scorpions
Scorpions are nocturnal and hide during the day. They make their move when night falls, however, especially in the warmer months. The striped-tail/devil scorpion is most common, but the bark scorpion has a potentially lethal sting.
Subterranean Termites
Termites cause an estimated $3 billion+ in damage and treatment costs in the U.S. each year, and are prevalent in Arizona. Schedule an annual termite inspection by a licensed pest professional.
Pack Rats
Pack rats build nests among cacti and other vegetation, but also in vehicle engine compartments, unused BBQ grills, and inside walls or attics. They gnaw on electrical and car wires, wood siding, and drywall and can carry chagas disease.
Africanized Bees
Nearly 100% of all wild honeybees in Southern Arizona are Africanized honeybees and pose a significant risk to native pollinators, humans and animals. They look identical to European honeybees but are much more aggressive, attacking in swarms when threatened.
Ants
The Arizona desert is home to many different species of ants, ranging from 1 mm to almost an inch long. Some damage landscaping and vegetation; others infest structures in search of food and shelter. Treating for ants depends on the species -- for example, pharaoh ants will split into multiple colonies if they detect a threat, which spreads the infestation.
