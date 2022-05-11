Customers often ask if Southern Arizona has the famed brown recluse spiders, which are notorious for their fiddle shaped markings and their vicious bites that can cause tissue death.
Brown recluse spiders have not been found to be able to establish themselves outside of the Midwest U.S. However, the Arizona brown spider, their closely related cousin, is found throughout the southwestern U.S.
AZ brown spiders are smaller
Arizona brown spiders – just 1/3 inch from head to abdomen – are slightly smaller than the brown recluse. They have a similar, darker brown fiddle marking on their heads, but it’s less distinct.
Both spiders have three pairs of eyes: one pair on the front and one pair on each side of its head.
Hide in secluded areas
Both spiders belong to the Loxosceles family of recluse spiders which prefer secluded areas that aren’t likely to be disturbed. Arizona brown spiders can be found in rocks and wood piles outside,
Get medical attention if bitten
Although the Arizona brown spider’s bite can cause tissue damage similar to that of a brown recluse, it’s estimated that less than 10% of Arizona brown spider bites result in a significant reaction.
However, if you think you may have been bitten by an Arizona brown spider, contact a medical professional for evaluation.
To protect your home from Arizona brown spiders and other common desert pests, contact the licensed professionals at Bill’s Home Service at (520) 625-2381.
