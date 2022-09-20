Do certain sounds give you goosebumps, make your skin crawl or otherwise upset you?
We all have sounds we find unpleasant, but a strong, uncontrollable reaction to a non-threatening sound is a sign you might have a condition known as “misophonia.” In this disorder, the part of the brain that reacts to sound has a misconnection with the part of the brain that triggers emotions, especially the fight or flight response.
The condition can range from feeling mildly annoyed to having a panic attack. It is common for someone with misophonia to experience anxiety prior to entering a situation where they can expect to encounter sounds known to trigger an attack.
Connection to a cry for help
Some people with misophonia experience attacks at the sounds of people eating; others are affected by keyboard strokes, windshield wipers swishing or repetitive motions like foot tapping. Researchers studying the disorder found nails on a chalkboard to be among the most annoying sounds, theorizing that it induces panic responses because it is the same frequency as a scream for help. The most pleasant sounds were running water and a laughing baby.
According to the Misophonia Association, treatment usually involves sound and talk therapies. Some sufferers have reported relief playing sounds – like a recording of a waterfall -- wearing headphones to cover up the trigger sounds.
