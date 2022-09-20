chalkboard

Do certain sounds give you goosebumps, make your skin crawl or otherwise upset you?

We all have sounds we find unpleasant, but a strong, uncontrollable reaction to a non-threatening sound is a sign you might have a condition known as “misophonia.” In this disorder, the part of the brain that reacts to sound has a misconnection with the part of the brain that triggers emotions, especially the fight or flight response.



