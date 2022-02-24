If you can pass a hearing test with flying colors but have trouble understanding your friends in a noisy restaurant, you could have hidden hearing loss. Standard audiograms – which measure varying volumes and pitches in a quiet room – won’t detect it, so it often goes undiagnosed.
It’s unclear how many people have the condition, but about 10-15% of people who believe they have hearing loss end up with normal hearing results on their audiogram.
A Likely Cause of Hidden Hearing Loss
For years, scientists have known that damage to tiny hair cells in our ears causes ordinary hearing loss. However, researchers discovered that loud noise could damage the synapses that connect those hair cells with nerve cells in the inner ear, leading to hidden hearing loss.
In one study, mice were exposed to 100-decibel noise for two hours. While the hair cells in their ears remained intact, 50% of their synapses were missing. This prevents the nerve cells from sending complete sound signals to the brain, so the brain struggles to understand speech in background noise.
Take Steps To Protect Your Hearing
Hidden hearing loss can result from exposure to loud noise, which means it can be prevented. If you use portable music players with headphones, turn down the volume and take listening breaks. Position yourself away from the speaker system at concerts. And wear hearing protection when operating power tools or other loud equipment.
Suspect you may have hidden hearing loss? Contact the expert audiology team at Arizona Hearing Specialists for an appointment: 520-448-2895.
