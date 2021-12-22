If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Cochlear implants treat severe hearing loss in patients with inner ear-related hearing loss that can’t be treated with hearing aids. These implants must be surgically placed by a trained physician so they can bypass the problem areas, directly stimulate the auditory nerve, and send signals to the brain.
How do they work?
Cochlear implants work differently than hearing aids. While hearing aids amplify sounds, cochlear implants generate electrical signals that the brain interprets as sound. Although cochlear implants do not cure deafness or restore hearing loss, they allow patients to perceive sound, and can improve clarity.
Who can get cochlear implants?
If you are experiencing severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss and find hearing aids to be of limited benefit, you may be a candidate for a cochlear implant.
Cochlear implants are most helpful in patients with solid language and communication skills and hearing loss that occurred later in life. Younger children – typically from birth to age 6 – can also benefit, since a cochlear implant exposes them to sounds during the years when they are developing speech and language skills.
Post-implantation therapy is a crucial component in the success of cochlear implants. Learning to use them correctly takes time and effort.
