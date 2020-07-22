A number of patients are reporting losing their hearing aids while wearing or removing masks. Sometimes they don’t realize the hearing aids aren’t there because they still feel something behind their ears, only it’s the loop of the mask that they’re feeling, not the hearing aid. Other times it happens when removing the mask - as they pull off the mask, they don’t realize their hearing aids came off, too.
Use other mask styles and devices
The problem occurs most often with Behind-the-Ear (BTE) and Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) styles of hearing aids, where the device sits behind the ear. Adding a mask that loops behind the ears is where the challenge occurs.
• One solution is to wear masks that tie on the back of the head so the ties don’t come into contact with your hearing aids.
• Or add mask extenders to the loops so the loops don’t go around your ears. The extender lies flat against the back of your head.
Get custom hearing aids
Another option is to get custom hearing aids, which sit in the ear and don’t require an external device that sits behind the ear.
Arizona Hearing Specialists offers a wide range of custom options, as well as Lyric™, which is the world’s only 100% invisible extended wear hearing device. For an appointment with an audiologist, call 520-448-2895.