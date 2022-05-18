For people with hearing loss, watching TV is often a challenge. Most programs are not just video and dialogue; they may also have music and sound effects in the background. Though cranking up the volume is one solution, it can distort the sound and tends to annoy other people. Here are some ideas to try instead.
Put on headphones
Setup of wireless headphones depends on your TV but it isn’t complicated. If you have hearing aids, you may benefit from a device that can stream audio from your TV to your hearing aids, which can provide excellent sound quality.
Add sound bars
Sound bars are sleek speakers that sit above or below your TV and give a surround sound experience without the expense or space needed for large speakers. Sound bars amplify the TV’s sound better than its built-in speakers do, and family members may enjoy the experience, too.
Add closed captioning
If you gave up on closed captioning years ago due to awkward placement of the captions and odd word translations and spellings, you may find it has greatly improved. Newer laws require captions to be placed so they don’t block important visuals, and captions must be accurate and properly timed to the action and dialogue.
For more hearing strategies, or for a hearing evaluation and discussion of which methods might be best for you, make an appointment with a Doctor of Audiology at Arizona Hearing Specialists: 520-648-3277.
