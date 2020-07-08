With June being Alzheimer & Brain Awareness Month, it’s important to know the many positive effects music can have on people who suffer with dementia and cognitive issues. According to an article about music therapy on Alzheimers.net, listening to music helps by:
• Improving cognitive function - Since music doesn’t require much mental processing, it frees the brain to take on other tasks.
• Helps memory recall - Music brings out emotions and establishes a rhythm that enables people to recall memories.
• Encourages closeness - The ability to connect with people decreases as the disease progresses, but music and dancing foster closeness that increases connections.
• Singing stimulates the brain - Music stimulates the right side of the brain, while singing stimulates the left, so together they provide overall mental stimulation.
• Music helps late stage disease - Musical appreciation and abilities remain longer than most other functions, so they can be helpful in reaching patients with advanced dementia.
Hearing is essential to music therapy.
Naturally, good hearing is essential to enjoying music, so dementia patients with hearing issues are at a huge disadvantage. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s, music therapy is known to have positive effects.
Arizona Hearing Specialists is proud to support Alzheimer’s Association’s RivALZ flag football, which brings people together in friendly games to raise funds for research, to help patients and families cope with daily living, and to increase awareness of the benefits of music therapy in helping dementia patients.
Contact Arizona Hearing Specialists for an appointment at 520-399-7652.