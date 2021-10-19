If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, affects about 15% of U.S. adults, and has no cure. That does not mean there aren’t solutions for managing tinnitus symptoms.
Almost anything that can cause hearing loss can also cause tinnitus, which helps explain why so many individuals diagnosed with hearing loss also suffer from tinnitus. The list of causes is extensive; aging, noise exposure and ototoxic medications (drugs that can cause temporary or permanent hearing loss) are among the most common. The good news? Your hearing devices might also help you manage your tinnitus. Researchers have discovered:
• 27.8% of hearing device users report a moderate to substantial reduction in their tinnitus symptoms when using their devices.
• Two out of three people experience tinnitus relief when wearing hearing devices most or all of the time, and 29% report that using hearing devices alleviates their tinnitus all of the time. Wearing hearing devices regularly reduces the cognitive burden involved in the listening process, decreasing stress and anxiety – factors that tend to worsen tinnitus symptoms.
Hearing devices amplify background sounds, allowing the brain to focus on ambient noises instead. Boosting the volume also helps patients whose tinnitus is so loud and distracting it interferes with their ability to follow conversations or watch television. Amplifying these sound signals helps mask the ringing in their ears and allows them to hear better.
If you have tinnitus or suspect you have a hearing loss, call Arizona Hearing Specialists at 520-448-2895 to schedule a hearing evaluation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone