Far greater than just a social distancing tool, telehealth is changing the way medical providers are able to care for you and your family.
In these unprecedented times of the novel virus, COVID-19, many health care workers are turning to telehealth—the convergence of telecommunication (phone calls, video chats, text messages) and health—primarily to suppress the spread of the virus while still providing health care.
The benefits of this invaluable tool go way beyond combating infectious diseases. Telehealth is useful in many situations - lack of transportation, mobility issues, economic concerns, short staffing or no appointments available at the patient’s doctor’s office - the list is plentiful. Add to that improvements in practice efficiency and overall patient satisfaction and it’s a win-win for all involved.
Zooming in on audiological care, telehealth - or teleaudiology as it’s known in the hearing world - is enabling audiologists to help hearing aid patients right from the comfort of their own homes via computer equipment
Furthermore, smartphone apps in combination with technological advancements in hearing aids themselves, allow audiologists to program and adjust some hearing aids remotely.
If you’d like information about our teleaudiology services, call AZ Hearing at 520-399-7652.