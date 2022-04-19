A loved one’s hearing loss can affect many people: partners, children and friends, as well. Research has shown that hearing loss can put a strain on relationships and leave everyone frustrated.
Signs of Hearing Loss:
• Frequently asks others to repeat themselves
• Difficulty hearing in loud environments
• Complains that everyone is mumbling
• Always has the TV volume up loud
Here are some tips for helping them:
Talk and listen
Talk openly about how their hearing loss is affecting your relationship. Hearing loss is often gradual, and it’s very possible your loved one didn’t realize its impact on others.
Or, your loved one may feel a stigma about their hearing loss, and worry that by wearing hearing aids, people will think they are old or less capable. It’s important to listen to them and validate their emotions.
Stress the Benefits of Seeking Help
Remind them what they will gain from treating their hearing loss. It can make them feel more confident socially and at work, and allow them to experience the world more fully. Many people with hearing loss isolate themselves because they are embarrassed or struggling, avoiding friends or skipping activities they enjoy.
Help Them Schedule a Hearing Test
Offer to help your loved one schedule a hearing test and volunteer to accompany them. Sometimes taking that first step can be the hardest.
For more information or to schedule an evaluation with an audiologist, call Arizona Hearing Specialists today at 520-448-2895.
