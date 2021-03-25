Many scientific studies in the past have confirmed the negative impacts associated with hearing loss: depression, anxiety and social isolation. However, a study conducted by the Better Hearing Institute (BHI) reports overwhelming data about the difference hearing devices can make in peoples’ lives.
Improved ability to communicate
The study surveyed over 2,000 hearing loss patients who use devices to enhance the sense of sound. Of the sample group, 70% reported an improved ability to communicate, while 82% indicated they would recommend hearing devices to their friends. The data also shows over 80% are satisfied with their hearing devices.
Even people with mild hearing loss said their lives were enhanced by hearing devices.
Improved emotional and physical health
Many patients saw improvements in their romance, sense of humor, mental, emotional and physical health. Around 40 felt safer, more confident and had improved work relationships.
These positive responses are largely due to changing technology that has led to many enhancements over older models. Today’s hearing devices are smaller and less visible, which has decreased the stigma associated with wearing devices.
