Studies show that hearing loss can contribute to cognitive decline as you age. One such study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2022 concluded that individuals with untreated hearing loss had a 24% increase in cognitive decline.
Another study published in the journal Boston Medical Center Psychiatry also showed that higher stress throughout life can lead to a greater chance of cognitive decline in later years.
Simple steps to a healthier life
Adopting healthier habits increases the chances that you can enjoy the things you love most about life for many years to come.
Try this 1-2-3 action plan:
• Take brisk walks daily.
• Have an annual physical exam.
• Schedule a hearing test.
Hearing aids improve functionality
Thankfully, hearing aids have been proven to help. A recent study published by the University of Melbourne reveals that 97% of study participants showed functional improvements, including their ability to plan, organize information and perform common everyday tasks.
Self-care is not selfish. When you lower your stress levels, enhance your ability to communicate with your loved ones and set time aside for activities that matter to you, everyone around you wins.
It’s never too early to be proactive with your health, even if you show no obvious symptoms of hearing loss.
Call Arizona Hearing Specialists at 520-448-2895 for more information on these studies or to schedule an appointment with a doctor of audiology.
