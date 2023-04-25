hearing test

Studies show that hearing loss can contribute to cognitive decline as you age. One such study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2022 concluded that individuals with untreated hearing loss had a 24% increase in cognitive decline.

Another study published in the journal Boston Medical Center Psychiatry also showed that higher stress throughout life can lead to a greater chance of cognitive decline in later years.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?