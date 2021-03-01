Are you satisfied with the performance of your hearing aids? Do you feel the quality meets your expectations? Unless your audiologist performed real-ear verification during the fitting process, your hearing devices may not be living up to their full potential.
Considers your unique anatomy
When fitting patients with hearing aids, real-ear measurements provide a necessary level of accuracy. Real-ear verification takes into account an individual’s unique anatomy, such as ear canal resonance, providing a true measurement of a hearing aid’s effectiveness for that patient’s specific loss. Without an accurate assessment of a hearing aid’s amplification levels, a patient can walk away with hearing aids that deliver substandard performance.
Studies show that only approximately 40% of audiologists use real-ear verification technology. Why the reluctance to embrace a system that has been proven to provide the most accurate measurements available? For many audiologists, the answer amounts to time and money. The process can be time-consuming, especially for audiologists unfamiliar with the equipment, which can be expensive.
Compares output on a chart
However, the process is actually fairly straightforward and, once mastered, should take fewer than 5 minutes per ear. A probe microphone is inserted into the ear, and hearing aid output is measured on a chart, where different test results can be compared. This objective process utilizes scientific data rather than guesswork to provide true data.
