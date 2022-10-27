October is Audiology Awareness Month, which the American Academy of Audiology established to educate people about noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) and how to prevent it.
What is NIHL?
• NIHL is caused by exposure to a one-time sound that is too loud (such as a gunshot) or continuous exposure to loud sounds over time. These sounds damage the structures in the inner ear, leading to hearing loss.
• Sources of NIHL include construction sites, traffic, airports, emergency vehicles, lawn/garden equipment, household appliances and more.
• If you have to shout over the noise to be heard by someone an arm’s-length away, it’s too loud and could damage your hearing.
• An estimated 12.5% of young people aged 6–19 years and 17% of adults aged 20–69 years in the U.S. have suffered permanent damage to their hearing from excessive exposure to noise.1
How to prevent NIHL
• Schedule in Quiet Time— without headphones and noise – to give your hearing (and brain) a break.
• Limit your exposure to noise pollution as much as possible, and use hearing protection in too-loud situations.
• Tell friends and family about NIHL.
• Get a hearing checkup to prevent the mental, physical and emotional health issues hearing loss can cause.
Get peace of mind by scheduling a hearing checkup with us today at 520-648-3277.
