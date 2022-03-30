It’s well known that a poor diet and not exercising puts you at risk for cardiovascular issues. Now, new evidence also shows a link between poor heart health and hearing loss.
Blood flow affects hearing
The inner ear is extremely sensitive to blood flow, so obstructions in the arteries and veins – symptoms of impaired cardiovascular health – can impact the peripheral and central auditory systems, leading to hearing impairment. Conversely, when the heart is healthy and blood flows freely, hearing problems are fewer.
Cochlea can’t function well
The cochlea, a fluid-filled tube in the inner ear that translates sound into nerve impulses, fails to function properly when damaged or subjected to decreased blood flow. A study of 1,600 patients with cardiovascular disease showed they were 54% more likely to experience impaired cochlear function, further evidence of how essential blood flow is to good hearing.
Healthy lifestyle = healthy hearing
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will not only add years to your lifespan, but will reduce your odds of developing hearing loss. Doctors recommend taking preventative measures such as eating healthier, losing weight, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy blood pressure.
If you have hearing loss, consider having cardiovascular screening to determine if you have increased health risk. And if you have heart disease, consider having a hearing evaluation by an audiologist.
Hearing loss can cause isolation from family and friends. If you have concerns about your hearing, please contact Arizona Hearing Specialists at 520-448-2895 to schedule your appointment.
