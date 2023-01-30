Studies show that people who take steps to improve their hearing are ultimately happier and healthier. They build stronger relationships and are less prone to depression. And strong relationships are one of the major keys to happiness.
Improve self-confidence
When people experience hearing loss they may feel self-conscious about it. They may hesitate to join in on conversations because they aren’t hearing every word correctly. They may stop accepting invitations because it is especially hard to hear in noisy places like restaurants and when in group situations.
Strengthen bonds with loved ones
Even family gatherings can be difficult for someone with hearing loss. They may stop sharing about their lives and opinions. Loved ones may begin to notice increased isolation in the hearing impaired family member.
New year, new possibilities
Technology is continually improving hearing devices. With the recent FDA approval of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, more people may find them to be within their budget. Before buying OTC devices, however, it is important to have your hearing tested by a doctor of audiology, who can recommend the best treatment plan for you or a loved one.
To schedule an appointment with one of our Doctors of Audiology, please call us at 520-448-2895.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone