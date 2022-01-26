If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Doctors and researchers continue to discover more about the effects of COVID-19. While most patients experience standard symptoms of a respiratory virus, some also deal with more unusual symptoms, including long-term ear issues.
Research study from MIT
A recent study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sheds light on what might cause hearing and balance issues referred to as “COVID ear.” The term is used to describe a condition where COVID-19 patients experience dizziness, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and even hearing loss as lingering symptoms of the infection.
Virus can affect hearing and balance
To understand why, researchers examined models of the human ear and actual adult human ear tissue to study how the virus interacts with inner ear hair cells. They found that the virus is capable of infecting the hair cells of the inner ear. These cells play a vital role in hearing and balance, so this could explain why some people who are infected with COVID-19 experience these types of problems.
More research is needed
It is important to note that just because the virus can infect inner ear hair cells, it does not mean that is what is causing COVID-19 ear symptoms. Scientists believe the results of the study call for more research on the connection between COVID-19 and hearing and balance problems.
