A popular hearing loss solution used in public places in Northern Europe for decades is finally gaining traction in the U.S.
Today’s digital hearing aids work well in conversational settings, but the sound can become unclear when speakers are at a distance (such as in an auditorium), in noisy backgrounds, or when room acoustics reverberate sound.
How do hearing loops work?
A hearing loop–a loop of cable around a designated area like a room or a building--generates a magnetic field that's picked up by a hearing aid or cochlear implant.
The loop transfers the sound signal to the t-coil, a thin strand of copper wire found in most hearing devices and cochlear implants. The t-coil delivers the sounds directly to the hearing device, allowing you to hear the content without background noise.
Where would hearing loops be placed?
Hearing loops could be used in concert halls, buildings with high-traffic such as airports (to hear announcements), auditoriums, places of worship and others.
Hearing advocacy groups are pushing for installing hearing loops in all public spaces. The cost to install hearing loops in a public place is just a few thousand dollars.
As t-coil switches become standard in hearing devices, looping installation will become more prevalent, and hearing device users will experience an entirely new level of ease in everyday life.
If you suspect hearing loss, contact Arizona Hearing Specialists for an appointment with a doctor of audiology: 520-448-2895.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone