hearing loop

A popular hearing loss solution used in public places in Northern Europe for decades is finally gaining traction in the U.S.

Today’s digital hearing aids work well in conversational settings, but the sound can become unclear when speakers are at a distance (such as in an auditorium), in noisy backgrounds, or when room acoustics reverberate sound.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?