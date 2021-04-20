Today’s digital hearing aids effectively enhance hearing in conversational settings, but the sound can become unclear when speakers are at a distance, the background is noisy, or when room acoustics reverberate sound.
A hearing loop -- a loop of cable around a room or building -- generates a magnetic field that is picked up by a hearing aid or cochlear implant. The loop transfers the microphone or sound signal to the t-coil, a thin strand of copper wire found in most hearing devices and cochlear implants. The t-coil delivers the audio content directly to the hearing device and allows the person to hear the content without background noise.
Hearing loops are ideal for concert halls, buildings with high-traffic, auditoriums, places of worship and homes. Advocacy groups are pushing for complete renovation in all public spaces to enhance the benefits of hearing devices in loud environments. Some say the installation of the hearing loops is about disability rights and good customer service, especially since they are priced affordably for both homes and businesses.
As more and more cases of hearing loss are diagnosed and hearing devices with a t-coil switch become standard, businesses will be motivated to install hearing loops, and hearing device users will experience an entirely new level of ease in everyday life.
