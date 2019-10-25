October is Audiology Awareness Month, so it’s a good time to discuss hearing testing for adults and children. How often you should have your hearing tested depends on several factors:
• Your age.
• Whether you’re having symptoms of possible hearing loss.
• If you have certain risk factors.
Every 3 years for adults over 50.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) recommends that adults have their hearing tested at least once every 10 years. Hearing generally decreases gradually, so you may not realize you have hearing loss. After age 50, adults should have their hearing tested every three years.
More often for those with certain risk factors.
If you have any of these risk factors, which could affect your hearing, have your hearing tested more often:
• Occupational or recreational noise exposure.
• Family history of hearing loss.
• Viral or bacterial infections.
• Specific medication use linked to hearing loss.
• A head injury.
Children need hearing tests, too.
All newborns in the U.S. have their hearing tested shortly after birth. But hearing loss can occur at any age, for many reasons, so the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that children be tested:
• When they enter school.
• At ages 6, 8 and 10.
• At least once during middle school.
• At least once during high school.
• When a child enters a new school system and doesn’t have evidence of hearing tests.
