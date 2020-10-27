How often you get your hearing tested depends on your age. Newborn hearing screenings are essential, of course, as are regular checkups throughout childhood. But adults only think about their hearing when they experience a noticeable hearing loss, and their treatment options may be more limited.
October is Audiology Awareness Month
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s (ASHA) guidelines state that healthy adults aged 18-50 who are not experiencing noticeable hearing loss should have their hearing tested at least once each decade, then every three years after age 50. Annual tests are recommended for:
• People age 60+. One out of three individuals experiences presbycusis - age-related hearing loss by age 65, and one out of two by age 75. Annual hearing tests should start at age 60, with or without symptoms.
• People who are exposed to loud noises. Noise-induced hearing loss affects all ages and can cause permanent hearing damage. People who work in noisy environments (e.g. construction and manufacturing), participate in noisy activities (concerts, hunting, riding motorcycles) or work where sudden loud noises are common (e.g. law enforcement and the military) should have their hearing checked annually.
• People with hearing loss. If you have been diagnosed with hearing loss and wear hearing aids, have your hearing tested at least once a year as hearing continues to change over time.
Have your hearing tested during Audiology Awareness Month. If you fit any of these situations or are experiencing hearing issues, make an appointment with an audiologist at Arizona Hearing Specialists, 520- 448-2895.