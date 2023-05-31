Blaring car horns, way-too-loud headphones, ear-splitting ambulance sirens—you can’t escape noise pollution in everyday life. Unfortunately, all this auditory hubbub can take a toll on your hearing—and health—over time.
How Noise Hurts Your Auditory System
Your ear contains tiny hair cells that help you hear. Listening to noises that are too loud or that go on for too long can permanently damage these cells, leading to irreversible hearing loss.
Even brief exposure to noises at everyday volumes through the years can add up. If you live, work or play in loud environments, your risk of hearing loss is likely greater.
Another downside? Noise can also contribute to tinnitus (ringing in the ears).
How Noise Harms Your Overall Health
Heart rate—Noise exposure has been shown to increase heart rates. 1
Blood pressure—Living in noisy communities can result in higher blood pressure. 2
Sleep changes—Noise can disrupt your sleep, even if it doesn’t force you fully awake. Not getting enough sleep can contribute to serious health issues. 3
Decreased performance at school—An excessively loud and reverberating classroom can lead to students missing up to 25% of the information their teacher presents. 4
The good news? While hearing loss from loud noise is permanent, it’s also preventable. Make a plan to cut through the noise.
Call us at 520-448-2895 for an appointment with a doctor of audiology today.*
*Ask us for more information about these and other hearing-related studies.
