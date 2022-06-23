Most hearing aids last for about five or six years before the average user chooses to replace their technology. At that point, you may begin to notice that you are not hearing as well as you were and wonder if your hearing has worsened. Of course, after that amount of time it is possible that your hearing has changed, but it is also likely that newer technology may be of benefit.
Here’s the good news
The good news is that just like with cell phones and computers, technology can change a lot in five years! You may be surprised at the advances in hearing technology, too. New technology allows for improved speech understanding, especially in background noise. Hearing aids are also able to connect to other devices like cell phones and televisions, and can be rechargeable.
How to make your hearing aids last longer
Wiping down your hearing aids every night and storing them in a cool, dry place will help prolong their life. They’ve been exposed to ear wax, moisture, humidity and other conditions all day long and require cleaning just like teeth and contact lenses. Take them in for professional cleanings regularly, too.
For an assessment of your hearing needs, and suggestions of devices that would work well for you and your lifestyle, make an appointment with a Doctor of Audiology at Arizona Hearing Specialists: 520-648-3277.
