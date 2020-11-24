Did you know that along with all the other symptoms flu and Covid-19 can bring, they can also affect your hearing?
Flu and Covid-19 can cause hearing loss.
Along with fever, aches and pains; malaise; dry cough; and congestion, flu can cause temporary hearing loss. Unfortunately, it’s possible that hearing loss from Covid-19 can be permanent.
When you’re sick, fluid builds up in the middle ear and Eustachian tube, inhibiting sound waves from traveling through the ear and preventing the Eustachian tube from regulating air pressure in the middle ear. The result is muffled sounds that are difficult to hear.
In most cases, normal hearing returns once your symptoms have run their course. However, if you have recovered from the flu or Covid-19 but your hearing has not returned, see an audiologist as soon as possible.
Reducing your risk of hearing loss.
Tips to reduce your risk of hearing loss:
• Get an annual flu shot.
• Stick to a healthy diet and help boost your immune system by taking Vitamin C.
• Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap, especially after visiting people and public facilities.
• Stay away from others who are sick.
• See your doctor if you get sick.
For an appointment with an audiologist, contact Arizona Hearing Specialists at 520-399-7652.