There are several factors that go into choosing the right hearing aid and the only way to find out which is best for your hearing lifestyle is to partner with an audiologist who understands the art and science of selecting and fitting hearing devices.
The advanced technology of today’s hearing devices, like Bluetooth® streaming and app-controlled adjustments, means you have more features to choose from.
If you are very active, or have more dynamic listening needs, then you will probably be happier with hearing devices which include advanced automatic features. If you live a quiet life and don’t mind making manual adjustments, then a more economical hearing device might be perfect for you. In short, it is the art of selection and fitting combined with science and technology that will have the most direct impact on your level of satisfaction.
Audiologists are skilled at matching your needs to the most appropriate technology and fitting the devices to provide maximum benefit. They are trained to make their recommendations for the type and style of hearing devices based upon these important criteria:
· Your personal lifestyle
· Your level of hearing loss
· The physical characteristics of your ear canal
· Your cosmetic preferences
· Your technology feature preferences
· Your budget
The audiologists at Arizona Hearing Specialists invest time to get to know you, so we understand what is important to ensure your optimal hearing while providing you the best value. Call us at 520-448-2895 to schedule an appointment.