yell

With Valentine’s Day in February, you may be thinking about relationships. February is also American Heart Month.

What you might not be aware of is the relationship between the cardiac and auditory systems. Good blood flow helps maintain hearing, while damage to the blood vessels in your ears can result in hearing loss. One study of older adults in the U.S. found that those who had experienced heart failure were more likely to have hearing loss.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?