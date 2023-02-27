With Valentine’s Day in February, you may be thinking about relationships. February is also American Heart Month.
What you might not be aware of is the relationship between the cardiac and auditory systems. Good blood flow helps maintain hearing, while damage to the blood vessels in your ears can result in hearing loss. One study of older adults in the U.S. found that those who had experienced heart failure were more likely to have hearing loss.
What’s the reason for this correlation?
The hair cells in the cochlea translate noises into electrical impulses that the brain interprets as sound and relies on proper blood flow to do so. Poor circulation deprives these cells of oxygen, causing them to become damaged or destroyed. These cells do not grow back.
Inadequate blood flow due to heart disease can result in permanent hearing loss as well as tinnitus, or ‘ringing in the ears.’
Hearing loss affects relationships
Hearing loss doesn’t just affect your health—it can also impact your relationships, making it difficult to hear well wishes from your valentine. One way you can protect your hearing is by taking steps to keep your heart healthy, such as cardiovascular exercise and a healthy diet.
If you already know you have some form of cardiovascular disease, it’s time to have a real heart-to-heart with an audiologist about getting a hearing evaluation.
If you suspect hearing loss, please call Arizona Hearing Specialists at 520-448-2895 to see how one of our doctors of audiology can help you.
