For years, evidence has shown that people with hearing loss are up to five times more likely to develop dementia than those with normal hearing.
Now, a new UK study is prompting one medical expert to advise people to have regular hearing tests starting in their thirties.
According to Dr. Sarah Bauermeister, senior scientist at Dementia Platforms UK, 2,000 people with hearing loss and mild cognitive impairment participated in the study, which showed that participants who wore hearing aids were 27% less likely to develop dementia. An earlier study found that hearing aid wearers were 50% less likely to develop even mild cognitive impairment.
The earlier, the better
Consequently, Dr. Bauermeister recommends having hearing tests sooner in life so it becomes part of a routine checkup.
Since hearing loss occurs gradually over time, people often only notice it at advanced stages. Identifying hearing loss early is critical, because hearing aids can significantly impact more than your ears.
Having your hearing checked early and regularly is one of the easiest ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia.
Of course, to reduce your risk, you must wear your hearing aids regularly. That’s why it is so important to have hearing aids that are recommended, fitted and adjusted for you. The more comfortable and beneficial your hearing aids are, the more likely you are to wear them.
