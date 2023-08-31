Satisfaction is not guaranteed simply by buying hearing aids. To maximize the benefits you receive from wearing them, you need to develop good communication habits:
• Commit to wearing your hearing aids. You must become accustomed to hearing new sounds,, which you may initially find irritating, In time your brain will adjust and they’ll become normal. Do not stop wearing your hearing devices during this adjustment period.
• Show off your hearing aids. Inform others you are wearing hearing devices. Give them guidance to allow you to communicate effectively. Face the listener when you talk, ask them to speak louder or move the conversation to another room if the surroundings are too noisy.
• Control your environment. Plan ahead if you know you’re going to be in a noisy environment. For example, look at a restaurant’s menu online beforehand and decide what you want, eliminating your need to ask the server to repeat menu choices. Arrive early to find seating away from sources of background noise.
• Make eye contact. Communication improves when you can evaluate and interpret body language and facial expressions.
• Practice your listening skills. Listen to the radio or audio books. There is even auditory rehabilitative software you can buy for your computer to practice listening with background noise.
• Be patient. In time, listening with hearing devices will become second nature and you will be rewarded with the joy of hearing all the sounds of life.
Contact AZ Hearing Specialists for an appointment at 520-448-2895.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone