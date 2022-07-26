People who are diagnosed with hearing loss are often surprised to learn about the other benefits of wearing hearing aids.
Delaying the onset of dementia
Studies have shown that hearing aid users have less dementia than the general population. While hearing aids do not prevent dementia, wearing the devices keeps people aware of what’s going on around them, and allows them to engage in conversation. Keeping the mind sharp and active helps to ward off dementia.
Dr. Elham Mahmoudi, of the University of Michigan, analyzed data from nearly 115,000 people, age 66 or older, who were diagnosed with hearing loss. Researchers compared their health one year before and three years after their hearing diagnoses, concluding that those who wore hearing aids reduced their risk of being diagnosed with dementia by 18%.
Holding off depression and anxiety
Living with untreated hearing loss can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety. When you cannot hear well, you may worry about looking foolish by giving an unrelated response to a misheard question or comment. You may also feel left out of conversations. Treating your hearing loss helps to reduce isolation and allows you to, once again, engage with friends and family. Feeling more connected to those around you is helpful in combating negative feelings.
If you believe you may have difficulty hearing, contact Arizona Hearing Specialists for an appointment with a doctor of audiology: 520-648-3277.
