May is Better Hearing & Speech Month, a time to raise awareness of hearing loss and speech problems.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) first established the month of hearing awareness in 1927. Then, in 1986, President Reagan issued a formal proclamation designating May as the official month to heighten public awareness around hearing loss and speech disorders.
Better Hearing & Speech Month aims to encourage people to take action if they believe there might be a problem with their hearing or speech. This year’s theme -- ‘Building Connections’ -- is perfect for the new normal pandemic era.
Many in the hearing care industry try to educate people during May. They have a large potential audience: An estimated 48 million Americans and counting suffer from hearing loss. Hearing and communication issues are greater with masks woven into our daily wardrobes—muffling speech and muddling lip-reading cues.
Simple masks reduce high frequency hearing by three to four decibels and close to 12 decibels for N95 masks. Twelve decibels may not be much for those with normal hearing, but it can cause communication breakdowns for people with hearing loss.
Hearing exams are the best way to detect hearing loss early. They enable an audiologist to identify problems before they worsen and recommend treatment to those who might otherwise suffer the social and emotional effects of hearing loss.
If you notice problems with your hearing, or suspect a loved one may be suffering from hearing loss, contact Arizona Hearing Specialists today for a hearing exam—520-448-2895.