Navigating these difficult times of social distancing is challenging for everyone. Add hearing loss into the mix and some situations can become downright daunting. Essential outings to the grocery store, the post office and the like all require some degree of interaction with others.
To cut through the frustration and help everyone get through this together, no matter your degree of hearing, we’ve assembled a list of helpful tips for when you find yourself trying to communicate while following the six-foot social distancing rule.
BE HONEST
“I’m sorry, I didn’t hear you because I have some hearing loss. Can you speak a little slower?”
Talking about your hearing loss helps to improve many situations by reminding the speaker of the communication difficulty caused by hearing loss.
FACE-2-FACE
Watch the face, especially the lips of the person with whom you are communicating.
LOCATION
Move conversations to a quieter area (away from background noise), if at all possible. If you can’tleave the room, try standing near a wall.
CLARIFICATION
Guess and ask for clarification if you don’t understand what someone said: “I’m sorry, I did not understand—Did you say…?” To help clarify, try to ask specific questions rather than say “huh” or “what.” Never pretend to understand.
RELAX
Try to stay relaxed when you experience difficulty understanding someone. Don’t try to understand every word. Ask questions if needed or ask the speaker to repeat. Don’t give up!
