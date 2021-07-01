In spite of numerous advancements in hearing aid technology, many people with hearing aids still have difficulty understanding the speech of someone seated next to them in noisy surroundings. New state-of-the-art devices, however, are attempting to solve this frustrating problem using deep neural networks (DNNs) and artificial intelligence (AI).
When people can’t understand speech in a noisy environment, it is often due to a sensorineural hearing loss, caused by the loss of the hairs in the inner ear that convert sound waves into electrical energy, which it sends to the brain. As the sound worsens, the brain has to work overtime trying to understand the speech.
DNNs “teach” hearing aids new methods.
DNNs are one type of AI that analyze large sets of data quickly so they can “teach” hearing aids to respond to the data as a human would. They enhance hearing by attempting to emphasize the primary voice, lowering the volume of the secondary voices and suppressing the background noise.
If you’re at a noisy restaurant, for example, the hearing aid works to enhance the voice of the person you’re talking to while lowering the volume of surrounding voices. Meanwhile, the DNN will also work to suppress background noises like bussers clinking dishes as they clean tables.
With DNNs, the brain doesn’t have to work so hard trying to understand what it is hearing; the device is separating voices for it.
Schedule an appointment with Arizona Hearing Specialists to discuss state-of-the-art hearing solutions—520-448-2895.