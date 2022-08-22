If one person and their best friend both had hearing loss, chances are the ways they experienced their loss of hearing could be very different from each other. That’s because there are different types of hearing loss.
Two types of hearing loss
Hearing loss is divided into two general types:
• Sensorineural hearing loss occurs when the auditory nerve or inner ear are damaged, and the loss is usually permanent. The recommended treatment for most sensorineural hearing losses is hearing aids.
• Conductive hearing loss is when sound waves cannot reach the inner ear due to an issue in the outer or middle ear. This type of hearing loss can sometimes be medically treated.
What causes hearing loss?
There are many potential causes for sensorineural hearing loss, including noise exposure, aging, injury, family history of hearing loss and some medications. About one-third of people between the ages of 65 and 74 have hearing loss, and about one-half of those 75 and older are hearing impaired.
Conductive hearing losses may be caused by an issue with the eardrum, an infection, or even wax build up in the ear.
If you experience sudden hearing loss, you should contact your physician or seek medical treatment, immediately.
To make an appointment for a hearing test and evaluation with a doctor of audiology, call us at 520-648-3277.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone