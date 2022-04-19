Trees can be planted throughout the growing season, but by planting them now, they’ll have time to get established before the heat of summer.
The many benefits of trees
The good things trees bring really cannot be overstated. For example, trees:
-Promote serenity. Their beauty brings pleasure just by looking at it. Think about how you feel walking in the city vs. walking through the woods or an orchard.
-Change the view. Trees can create privacy, cover up eyesores, or enhance architecture.
-Help the environment. Tree leaves filter the air, provide shade and keep your house cooler.
-Increase property values. Homes that have trees often command higher prices.
Native plants save time and money
When choosing plants and trees, make sure they are native to Southern Arizona, like the Texas mountain laurel pictured, which is one of my favorites. Native plants provide a welcome habitat and food for native birds, butterflies, insects and wildlife.
Plants that are not native to our area disrupt the delicate balance of our local ecosystem and may harm native critters. Since native plants have already acclimated to the area, they often need less water and maintenance, saving you money and time.
Let us do the diggin’!
We will deliver, plant and guarantee anything you buy! We’re happy to answer your questions and help you choose plants and trees that are perfect for you. Come check out our huge variety of fruit, blooming and desert trees today, at 16010 S. Sahuarita Blvd.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone