When it comes to buying healthy plants – trees, shrubs, vegetable transplants, cactus, succulents -- at the best prices, local growers like Abby Lee Farms offer the right plants at the right price, along with advice on how to grow them.
Absolutely the healthiest plants
Large growers like Abby Lee Farms – we have three locations – grow what we sell, and handpick only the best from other local growers.
The best prices
Large local growers can buy in large quantities so we get terrific prices, which we pass on to our customers.
Fleet of trucks
We also have a huge variety because we have a fleet of trucks always searching for new and different plants grown right here in Arizona, so they’re locally acclimated.
What to plant now
This is the ideal time to plant fruit trees, so they can become established before it gets really hot. Be sure to cover anything you plant if we have a late-winter freeze.
With all we know - it has to grow!
As local growers, we know exactly what’s best each season to make your gardens and landscapes shine. We also deliver, plant and guarantee everything we sell. Let us do the diggin’!
For a variety of plants at great prices, or for a fantastic place to work outdoors, stop and see us at 16010 S. Sahuarita Blvd.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone