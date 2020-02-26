With ads and emails jockeying for attention, there's little doubt it's time for another rip-roaring election year. And no election would be complete without signs on every street corner promoting, or opposing, candidates and issues.
It might look like sign anarchy with cluttered intersections, but Pima County follows state statutes when it comes to political signs.
Tom Drzazgowski is the chief zoning inspector with the county's Development Services department.
"In years past, most of the issues revolved around signs in the right of way and blocking safety, traffic issues and things like that," he said.
State statutes permit signs in the right of way, but they can't be hazardous to public safety, obstruct vision or interfere with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. In unincorporated Pima County, signs can start hitting the street corners 30 days before early voting opens up.
If you've noticed any signs for Democratic candidates, it's because of the presidential preference election March 17.
And in June there'll likely be a flood in advance of the primary election Aug. 4.
If you're not sure what the difference between the primary and presidential preference election is, don't feel bad. Often times, the primary is used interchangeably with presidential preference, but they're not the same.
Here's a quick rundown.
The presidential preference election is when registered party members select the presidential candidate they want to see on the ballot during the general election Nov. 3.
To vote in the presidential preference, you have to be a registered member of the party holding the election. Independents don't get to vote.
This year only the Democrats are holding a presidential preference election in Arizona. The Republicans opted out, but that's a whole other story.
The primary election in August is different.
In Arizona's open primary, independents get to vote and the election narrows the field for each party's candidates for the general election in November. And then the signs start coming down.
Campaign committees and candidates have 15 days after the general election to remove political signs.
So how do you track who puts the signs out and who's held accountable for breaking the regulations?
Pima County has a political signs notification form online that the county can use to track down campaigns and candidates with signs that are violating the regulations.
"If we get complaints, it gives us an opportunity to reach out to the campaign to say, 'Hey, listen, here's a complaint, can you remove this sign, it's in an unsafe location,'" Drzazgowski said.
He said revisions to state statutes requiring campaigns' and candidates' names, phone numbers or websites displayed on the signs has made relying on the notification form alone less critical.
Now, the county can contact a campaign directly, and with less effort, to let them know there's an issue, he said.
If residents should have concerns about signs that might be a safety issue, Drzazgowski said they could contact Development Services. While they handle private property, he said they can direct problems involving the right of ways to the Department of Transportation, or residents can contact them directly.
Drzazgowski said there are usually about 10 registrations per major election cycle.
"This year, we've only gotten, I think, one," he said. "we haven't had too many, but it'll really start up once we get to the general election here probably over the summer and into the fall. With the presidential, (congressional) and state elections, 2020 is a major year."