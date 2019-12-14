Thanksgiving Day was memorable for Amber and Garrett Bennett and their children, Adi, 5, and Emmett, 6.
It was the day they moved into their new home at the Entrada La Villita subdivision, one of the neighborhoods rising in the Rancho Sahuarita master-plan development.
Originally from Rexburg, Idaho, the couple moved to Tucson in June when Garrett started a new job. Apartment living turned out to be a short-term proposition.
“The last thing we expected was to buy a newly built home,” Amber said. The couple thought they would keep saving for a down payment but after visiting a Richmond American Homes sales center one weekend, they were sold on the community. “We took the plunge,” Amber said.
Low interest rates and other incentives convinced them they could swing the purchase and get on the first rung of the property ladder. Homes in the new subdivision are advertised at a base price in the low 200s.
“We love it here; we got a good deal,” said Amber even as noisy construction crews framed, roofed, power washed driveways and clambered up scaffolding on adjacent properties. The double-pane windows in the Bennetts’ new home help mask a lot of the outside noise.
When it comes to the new-home market, home builders and sales people in Rancho Sahuarita are not seeing interest abate even at the holiday. Both locals and out-of-state buyers like the Bennetts are drawn to the area’s more affordable prices compared with places such as California and, incredibly, Idaho, a state that is also showing huge price gains.
And not a moment too soon.
“The demand is certainly there, and we hope to see inventory grow in the next year,” said Jeremy Sharpe, chief operating officer of Rancho Sahuarita.
Over 400 lots will be purchased by the end of 2019 at Rancho Sahuarita and Sharpe expects his builder-partners like Meritage, KB Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes to move fast to bring homes out of the ground.
Sharpe declined to reveal the dollar value of the land deals. He said the proceeds are plowed back into infrastructure investments on the roughly 1,500 acres slated for future development. In addition, the company needs to make payroll, program activities and offer amenities, maintain a clubhouse and recreational facilities and keep common areas spruced up.
Over the last five years, Sharpe said Rancho Sahuarita made its biggest investment in over a decade preparing and developing infrastructure (such as roads, utilities, etc.) to bring over 700 lots to market and to enable the development of over 35 acres of commercial property in the Sahuarita Town Center, including the new Sahuarita Medical Center which is now under construction.
In the past two decades, nearly 6,000 houses have risen along with the busy shopping center. But company founder, the late Bob Sharpe, wanted to sell a lifestyle, and not just homes, said his son during a recent visit. As such, land has been donated, swapped or sold for schools and a library, the Town Hall complex, a park expansion and several churches.
Of the 3,000 resale homes that changed hands in southern Arizona so far this year, Sharpe said 455 of those residences were in Rancho Sahuarita’s subdivisions, with an average resale price of $222,500, which is an 8 percent increase year over year.
On the new home front, Richmond and Lennar during 2019 began selling within the Entrada Del Rio, Rancho Sahuarita's newest neighborhood. Year-to-date, the two home builders have had 86 sales and 55 closings within two neighborhoods – La Villita and Entrada Del Rio. The average closing price is $284,000 (a 4 percent increase over 2018) and the price per square foot has increased 8 percent from $115 to $125, said Sharpe.
“Rancho Sahuarita should continue to gain market share as new neighborhoods with innovative models become available for sale,” Sharpe said of the community where 18,0000 people reside – which is about 60 percent of the population of the town of Sahuarita.
For the first 10 months of 2019, homebuilders pulled 81 permits. Richmond and Lennar led the way with a combined 62 permits in Entrada Del Rio; Richmond pulled 29 permits in La Villita, where the Bennetts now reside.
Additionally, Sharpe said his team has also begun the final platting process for lots around the new Wrightson Ridge School to deliver lots to home builders by the end of 2020.
Not wanting to miss any opportunities, Meritage Homes, one of the original home builders in Rancho Sahuarita, is back in the mix.
Sales counselor Ande Northcross said the Meritage visitor center has been busy since the builder released the “pricing list” for its first phase of homes now being built. Meritage also will have a sales center ready in March where buyers can scope out floor plans, elevations and interior and exterior finishes for their new homes.
Holidays are a good time to buy, she said. Winter has advantages over chaotic spring and summer buying seasons, and there’s generally less competition. In fact, Meritage and Lennar teamed up on a holiday home buying event on Dec. 7, where folks turned out in droves, said Northcross.
“We’re now busy with pre-sales,” said Northcross, a 20-year Rancho Sahuarita resident. “It’s hard not to fall in love with the area,” she said. “I live, work and play here. I’m the quintessential” Sahuarita resident, she said.
As for the clientele, Northcross said Meritage “covers all bases,” selling to both the move-up and the downsizing buyers. “We see everyone: Raytheon workers and Border Patrol officers.”
When the first new homes were built back in 2001, a residence could be purchased in the low 100s. Now the average cost is in the mid- to-high 200s, said Sharpe, who envisions the master-plan development reaching capacity in the next 20 years. “It’s a 40-year project,” he said of the residential/commercial buildout.