He's back in the cockpit at 92

Asked casually what he would like for his 92nd birthday on Oct. 6, Walt Alpiger of Green Valley didn’t hesitate to say exactly what he wanted.
“I would like to fly a plane,” he told his stepson and daughter-in-law, Dan and Sally Bryant.
So they made it happen.
Alpiger had flown many small planes, and he wanted to be up in the air again — and at the controls of a small plane — flying over Southern Arizona.
Knowing his love of flying and that he'd owned several small planes, Sally picked up the Tucson phone directory and found Double Eagle Aviation near Tucson International Airport. She arranged for her father-in-law’s birthday wish to come true, making him the second oldest pilot to fly for the company.
Neither Dan nor Sally tried to talk Alpiger out of his birthday wish. He said it wouldn’t have helped.
Dan, a former Marine pilot, said he had no qualms.
“I’ve known how to fly since 1952. I love to fly,” Alpiger said quietly, “but I didn’t think they would take me seriously.”
He has a sharp memory and listed various small planes he’s flown: a Cessna 17, Taylor Craft, Piper PA 18 Super Cub, Piper Tri Pacer, J5 Cruiser, and the list goes on.
Among the many he’s flown, there's a favorite. It was a Cessna 195. Built between 1947 and 1954, it was the first the all-aluminum plane. It seated five and had a range of 800 miles.
Alpiger sold his last plane about 50 years ago, but his love of flying and being in the air is in his heart and soul.
In the air at 8 a.m. for his 92nd birthday on a recent Tuesday, he read the flight instructions like an old pro. Once airborne in a Cessna 172, pilot Joe Upson handed the controls over to Alpiger, who took to it like an old pro and flew the Cessna south to Green Valley, with Sally taking photos in the back seat.
“I looked over Green Valley, saw the mountains and the haze. There’s no other feeling like it,” he commented softly.
Sally took clear photos as Alpiger flew over different areas including Quail Creek and Stone House.
An hour’s wish goes quickly. Too quickly.
As they headed north to return, Upton took over the controls to make the actual descent because Double Eagle Aviation is close to Tucson International Airport.
The best part of his birthday flight?
“All of it … but probably the takeoff,” Alpiger quickly said,
His last flight was seven years ago, and he’s hoping to be at the controls of a small plane again for his 93rd birthday.
Really? “Absolutely,” he said quietly with a grin of pure delight.
