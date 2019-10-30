HELEN ANNE BERTRAND, Ph.D. passed away July 24, 2019, in Hospice care
at La Hacienda in Green Valley. Helen was born Nov. 24, 1939 at
Wilmington, Delaware to parents Louis Bertrand (deceased 2002) and Anne
Bertrand (deceased 1984).
A celebration of life service with Holy Communion will be 3 p.m. on Friday,
Nov. 8, 2019 at the Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley, 2800 S
Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ. All who knew her will be welcomed.
Helen was a member of the Honor Roll Society graduating in 1957 from
Conrad High School. During her senior year, her family hosted an
American Field Service student Antoinette Linthorst of the
Netherlands who is a lifelong family friend. During Helen’s University of
Delaware undergraduate years she spent a summer attending the University of Leiden, Netherlands. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1961 from the University of Delaware, Helen moved to New York City and worked for
the Rockefeller Institute now known as Rockefeller University. Three years
later she attended North Carolina State University where in 1968 she
received her doctorate in biochemistry.
After graduate school Helen moved to Philadelphia, PA to complete her post
doctorate and teach medical students at Women’s Medical College, now
known as The Medical College of Pennsylvania. In 1975, Helen moved to
Texas where she was employed by one of the University of Texas Medical
Schools. She spent the next 25 years in medical research and teaching
medical, dental and nursing students physiology at the University of Texas
Health Science Center at San Antonio. Helen moved to Green Valley after
retiring from research and teaching in 2000.
Helen loved music and was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church
choir. She did crossword puzzles during any spare moment or played a game
of solitaire. She enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of sailing on blue
water and never turned down an opportunity to take a cruise ship anywhere.
Helen is survived by brothers: Mayor Louis (Sharon) Bertrand, of Hiram,
Ohio, James (Sharon) Bertrand, Tucson, sister Eleanor Bertrand of Green
Valley, nephews: Rob Bertrand, of Philadelphia, Chris Bertrand of Tucson,
Nieces: Elisa Nixon of Nashville, Laura Forro of Ohio. Helen was interred at
East Palm Cemetery where her parents are buried.