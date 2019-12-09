Making sure all the needles are intact and the tree has a certain shape is how Claudia Price chooses her family’s Christmas tree. Truth be told, she’s very particular about what she wants.
“This year we wanted a Noble fir,” she said recently at the Buckelew Farm Christmas tree lot in Sahuarita. She liked how it smelled and how long it will last. It’s a tree that set her back $150, but nothing makes a home feel like Christmas than a real tree adorned with ornaments and lights, she said.
“They have gone up a little in price, but if you want something nice, you got to pay,” she smiled as her daughter, Ali, helped her mom, a computer specialist with the U.S. Army, carefully arrange the eight-foot Noble in the back of the family SUV.
In the last 15 years, the price of an average fresh Christmas tree has doubled. But you can’t blame inflation. Seems that there’s a lot fewer trees available, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, which says the average cost of $75 is up 3 percent from last year.
The group attributes the recession of 2008 when there were too many trees grown and not enough demand. As a result of that recession, growers couldn’t plant as many trees and since it takes about 10 years to grow, now there are not as many to sell.
Another reason is many of Arizona’s trees come from Oregon where they also cut back on planting Christmas trees. Instead, the Oregon farms are pivoting to alternative plants, including cannabis and wine grapes.
The association says the shortage isn’t quite so severe that families who want a real tree will go home empty handed, but they will pay a bit more.
The fresh Christmas tree business is huge, valued at more than $1 billion a year by the trade group. Although 82 percent of Christmas trees in U.S. households are artificial, according to the association, many people still pine for that fresh-tree smell.
Eva Bowen, who operates the Buckelew lot right behind Panda Express, said the business so far hasn’t seen a shortage because of its longtime relationship with a small farm in Oregon. “We’re their largest customer and a brand new shipment arrives every few days.”
The live Tannenbaums are guaranteed fresh and smell wonderful, said Bowen. Tall, short, bushy or slender, the lot has a multitude of Christmas tree varieties, such as Nordmann, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs, to offer this holiday season at different price points. Fresh wreaths, firewood and chili ristras are also available.
Speaking of fresh, Bowen claims that farms supplying big box stores start cutting trees in October and pile them in refrigerated warehouses before they’re hauled to places like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart, the market leaders in terms of sales, according to the association.
A call to Walmart seeking comment on the freshness claim was not returned. A recent visit to the Walmart on Nogales Highway showed trees on sale, with prices ranging from $32 to $52.
Back at the Buckelew lot, a steady flow of customers keeps Eva and her husband, Keith Bowen, busy as they help purchasers pick out the best quality tree depending on their budgets and load them into trucks and small utility vehicles.
“It’s an investment that can’t be denied,” she said. She thought there might be a little pushback but hasn’t heard a single word about price.
It doesn't hurt that Christmas tree shopping makes for a good Instagram photo. The Fiske family of Sahuarita – Don, Amy, Joslyn and Pierce – traipsed through the tented, well-lit tree lot one weekday evening to scope out the merchandise. If the cost was higher, that didn’t seem to put a dent in their enthusiasm for a real tree “The cost doesn’t deter us,” said Amy, taking a deep breath as she savored the fragrance.