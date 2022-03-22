Green Valley Recreation’s board of directors will hold its last meeting on Wednesday, March 23 before its composition of leadership could be rearranged.
The organization’s annual board election comes to an end the following day, in which members’ votes will determine who fills three seats.
Incumbents Mike Zelenak and Mark McIntosh are running for re-election. Director Gary Austin’s short-lived tenure will also come to an end, following Connie Griffin’s Feb. 23 resignation.
Wednesday’s agenda includes revisiting revisions to the Corporate Policy Manual (CPM). Directors will consider changes specifically to Parts 2 and 3, which address policies for the board itself, as well as committees.
Directors will also vote on a proposed 2022 Work Plan, approving a policy for video posting and archiving of meetings, a future policy on members’ rights relating to facility usage and moving forward with plans for a GVR-run dog park.
The proposed dog park would be located on a 0.23-acre site at the Desert Hills Center. Plans call for the project not to exceed $25,000 — the GVR Canine Club would raise $5,000.
Lillian Boyd is the reporter and assistant editor for Green Valley News & Sun. Prior to her move to Tucson, she served as senior editor for Dana Point Times and reported and anchored for a local news radio station in Virginia.
