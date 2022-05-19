As Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day and July Fourth approach, members of Green Valley Recreation’s Ceramics Club designed and created a patriotic tribute from handmade ceramic pieces.
The finished work stands inside the entrance to Desert Hills Social Center on a low wall, making is easy to see up close.
At the top is an eagle, followed by fired ceramic pieces honoring the Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines. This main piece measures about 34 inches tall.
To the left is a ceramic piece honoring the Coast Guard and to the right is a piece honoring the Merchant Marine.
The idea for the display came about when Ceramics Club member Joan Dakin spoke with her husband, Carl, about designing a patriotic piece for Armed Forces Day, which is May 21, and the coming Memorial Day, Flag Day and July Fourth.
“Eight members worked on this piece and it took about a month from start to finish,” she said. It will be on display through July 4.
“Ceramic Club members were very enthusiastic about this and the members decided who would paint each troop. It was a combination of ideas,” she said.
Those who did the creating: Dakin, Mary Hubbard, Patty Van Buren Stenz and Polly Burnsed.
