$27 trillion.
No, it’s not the current net worth of Jeff Bezos, Amazon, nor the latest mosquito count in South Africa. It is our national debt and it is up $4.2 trillion from last year. Our country owes $68,000 per citizen, $183,000 per taxpayer.
Not too long ago, our elected officials were concerned about the debt; concerned about spending; concerned about debt payments to foreign nations, i.e. China etc.
Today, all of that concern seems to have disappeared. It appears they are paying for votes and “Katy bar the door.”
Our new president is already looking for $1.9 trillion and promises to be asking for $2 trillion to $4 trillion more. Free college, free healthcare, forgiveness of the student debt, “race money,” whatever that is, money to states and cities that have financially ruined themselves by poor money management, the Green New Deal or whatever the code name is for it now, and on and on. Again, our so-called leaders are mostly silent on the debt and the need for control. It is almost like they are buying votes.
Our current payment on the debt is $378 billion at an interest rate of 2.2%. Remember not too long ago when the interest rate was much higher? Remember what inflation did to your income? At this rate, it will not be long until we are face those circumstances again.
John Fanning
Green Valley