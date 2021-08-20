A drive-through, drug take-back event held in Green Valley July 31 hauled-in a hefty 230.5 pounds of unwanted medications – and it wasn’t just what the volume that surprised organizers but also what it included.
That’s more than half of what similar events held throughout the rest of Arizona received, combined, per statistics collected by the state. Next highest was Scottsdale (population 265,250), with 75.4 pounds; Tempe (pop. 204,000), 52; and Douglas (pop. 16,200), 39.25 pounds. The rest of the 14 events statewide drew a collective 146 pounds, few topping 50 pounds.
Green Valley’s population is slightly under 21,000.
Although it’s impossible to pinpoint what types of pills, capsules and tablets were most prevalent, and whether they were prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins/supplements or veterinary meds, the collection included a plastic grocery bag containing oxycodone -- no bottles but hundreds of pills.
“The man who brought them just said there were a couple of elderly people in the household who were ill,” said Tony Bruno of Amado Community Alliance, which sponsored the event with PPEP, Inc., (Portable, Practical Educational Preparation), a non-profit whose mission is focused on improving the quality of rural life.
Another contributor said she’d saved up pills in her garage for two years waiting to safely dump them, said Lisa O’Neill of the Arizona National Guard Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach (DDRO), based in Tucson nearly four years supporting such efforts.
“We had 85 cars,” all thrilled to properly dispose of their medication, she said. Several resembled bags of jelly beans.
As take-backs go, the Green Valley event accomplished its goal – keeping potentially dangerous drugs from misuse, street sales, overdose and deaths. It also helped keep potent concentrations of drugs from groundwater supplies where it could harm animals and people.
Green Valley has hosted past take-backs, sometimes partnering with others, but July’s was the first here organized by Amado Community Alliance, whose territory includes Sahuarita, Tumacacori, Green Valley, Arivaca, Sasabe and Helvetia as well as Amado, ACA spokesman Tony Bruno said.
From previous events in Amado and Arivaca, “we were ecstatic if we’d get more than 20 pounds. Green Valley’s turnout was amazing. I couldn’t believe it.”
DDRO works with local coalitions to stage the events but comes with no expectation,” O’Neill said. “We’re just there for support. If one person drops a bag of pills, it’s one less … on the streets.”
Well-publicized events with good curb exposure tend to draw larger crowds, said Maj. James Taylor, DDRO officer in charge.
Other efforts are in use to help combat spiking opioid use, related addiction and death, from legitimate forms as well as home-produced versions.
Fen commonly prescribed and powerful opioid used to treat pain and with other medications for anesthesia, for severe ongoing pain, but is highly addictive. Illicit versions are extremely deadly.
Event organizers don’t ask where pills originate, they’re just glad the medications are getting proper disposal, Bruno said. Such events are overseen by law enforcement including Pima County Sheriff deputies with assistance from Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers. The drugs are ultimately transported by Drug Enforcement for incineration.
Taylor recalled when Guard members were interdicting illegal transit of $60 million in illegal marijuana; now that’s in the thousands, he said. Now it’s counterfeit pills made under who knows what conditions, settings and ingredients.
“They’re harder to interdict, easier to make and cheaper to produce. The challenge is, not many were dying from marijuana, but the ‘one pill can kill’ (slogan) is reality.”
While opioid abuse persists, Taylor said he feels DDRO has made good strides,
As uniformed men and women, they supply a community connectedness at an event, and bring resources coalitions may not have access to, help distribute Naloxone (used to block opioid effects), refer the public to helpful websites, he said.
“You can collect all day long but if people don’t know why opioid is killing people everyday, then we’ve failed in the take-back. We’re trying to raise awareness.”
It’s a multipronged endeavor.
In Amado, ACA billboards note websites promoting prevention and resistance to unhealthy influences; a local Rotary Club recently hosted a DEA agent guest speaker to enlighten members about drug activity and response.
Pima County Supervisors recently approved $250,000 to purchase Naloxone under brand name Narcan, to continue supplying it after a recent 500-dose delivery was exhausted. Unsure the state would continue such funding soon enough to prevent deaths from overdose -- which continues to rise and is now leading cause of death for ages up to 19, the board acted.
Through Substance Abuse Leaders of Arizona, a coalition focused on preventing youth use of drugs and alcohol, the number of federally-sanctioned drug take-backs has doubled from two to four, Bruno said.
Other organizations are also hosting drug take-backs.
At its events, ACA gives out free Narcan kits and can’t supply enough. “For a recent Sahuarita event, I brought 40 kits and they were gone in 20 minutes,” Bruno said. “People aren’t afraid and seem to know what they are.”
Green Valley counselors provide training for families to better communicate and resist harmful behaviors.
Because impoverished communities such as Amado don’t have the ability to stage large take-back events, PPEP provides sharps bags for residents, O’Neill said. “They’re expensive but extremely effective for people who can’t drive and rely on family members.”
When full, the protective bags are mailed back with tracking provided.
Lack of transportation is an issue. In 2018, O’Neill assisted ACA with a take-back event in Sahuarita, at which 96 pounds of pills were collected.
“It was pretty good but not everyone had a way to get there,” she said.
Taylor sees much opportunity for locals to get more involved in volunteering for local drug prevention coalitions and encourages it.
He suggests contacting talknowaz.com for tips and links to statewide and youth resources, where to find help and some scary facts about fentanyl.
Bruno also invites the public to contact him for information on local volunteer opportunities, at tbruno@ppep.org
Kitty Bottemiller 520-547-9732