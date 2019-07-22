What we're watching: 'Lion King' remake doesn't exactly roar

Disney has been making a lot of hay recently out of turning its legacy animated properties into live-action adaptations. I'm on the fence about this, mainly because I would like to cultivate what new story possibilities are out there, but also because a remake for remake's sake is just redundant. And veteran director and actor Jon Favreau took on a Herculean task with the House of Mouse's latest venture – a version of its 1994 blockbuster success “The Lion King” done in photorealistic CGI. While a production masterpiece, Favreau's version can't seem to shake itself from what's been done before, meaning there isn't much here that we didn't all enjoy 25 years ago.
We all know the story by now (literally, the original premise is based on “Hamlet,” after all). Lion cub Simba (JD McCrary) is destined to rule the Pridelands, guided by the steady hand of his father and current king, Mufasa (James Earl Jones). However, Mufasa's scheming brother Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is plotting with hyenas, the scavengers and outcasts, to put himself into power.
First things first: On a technical level, this film is stunning. The rendered details of the characters and their environment is as immersive and realistic as you can get. It's a feast for the eyes, much like Favreau's “Jungle Book” from a few years back. Adding to this is a positively stirring score from Hans Zimmer, which adds the right amount of gravitas and awe to the viewing experience. These two things combine to such a degree that this movie is quite simply a treat for the senses.
And the casting is excellent. Though I will miss some of the original cast (looking at you, Jeremy Irons), Ejiofor has the perfect voice for Scar and there really can be no other Mufasa than James Earl Jones. Special shoutout here also goes to Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan as meerkat and warthog duo Timon and Pumba, who were easily the best the part of the movie. Some roles though seem to be a waste of talent, such as actor and singer Donald Glover who isn't given that much to do as the adult Simba.
I had this problem with “The Jungle Book” too, but the photorealistic rendering of the animal characters completely destroys any sense of emoting. When your characters don't have anthropomorphic faces, it's a hard task to make sure they are exuding the right amount of nuance and expression to accompany the dialogue. Also, the transition from animation to “live action” also makes certain plot points that worked fine in the 1994 version look — and please excuse the pun — cartooonish here.
And Favreau's version works best when he is not constrained by what came before, which sadly is not the case most of the time. A good deal of this movie is a beat-for-beat recreation of the animated version. Which can be good — the famous opening sequence is a beauty to behold — but also incredibly limiting. When he's a little more free, the film feels less unnecessary. For example, we get a little bit more of the hyenas, their history with lions and their nefarious leader, while Eichner's Timon is different enough from Nathan Lane's to make him worth watching.
What we are left with is something that's fun and gorgeous to look at and probably worth a watch. No doubt it will reap in quite a bit at the box office over the next few weeks, though probably won't match the original's numbers. But honestly, if you want to save some money, you could probably have the same experience with the little ones if you just pop in that version's DVD.
David Rookhuyzen is a freelance movie reviewer for the Green Valley News.