I hear these very common and real personal issues emerge in conversations with people right here in this community all the time. It might be hard for some to believe — and you will only see it after you take that first step and just try it — but volunteering can actually be an easy and effective solution for personal difficulties just like these … no kidding.
Here are some examples that might sound familiar to you:
• “I’m bored.” Yeah, I get it. You awaken and wonder what to do with another day. It’s perfectly normal when you have been retired for a while, or your spouse is at work and the kids are at school. Don’t sit on the couch staring at the clock in mindless melancholy. There is a new purpose out there for you to discover.
• “I’m stressed.” Who wouldn’t be when everything seems to be going wrong? There’s an organization doing great work where you can see things going right — for others and for you.
• “I’m kind of lonesome.” Most cannot understand this feeling of emptiness and despair until they have been truly lonely. It is absolutely essential that you pick yourself up and get out where you can meet new people and connect with them.
• “I’m depressed.” You tell yourself you’re not because it might make you look weak. If you can find something to look forward to and keep you busy — a place where you can feel like you’re wanted and appreciated — it can help. It will pick you up immediately.
• “I’m new here. I don’t know anybody and I don’t feel like I belong.” It can be an uncomfortable experience when you’re in a new town. The fastest and most satisfying way to get to know people and make some new friends is to volunteer.
• “I have no confidence.” Our nonprofit partners really need your help, so they are going to do everything they can to foster your success. It makes you a better contributor for them, and that’s going to transform you.
• “I’m getting old and feel like I’m slipping.” Don’t let normal aging issues get the best of you. Volunteering can help you stay sharp, motivated, and active.
• “I’m tired of the divisiveness and negativity.” Who isn’t? Take a vow that you are no longer going to sit in front of the news and wallow in the things that separate us. Go out and be part of the solutions, not the problems.
• “I’m disabled and very limited.” Many of our partners can use you. In fact, they want you. I have interviewed disabled volunteers whose contributions are priceless.
• “I have no skills anyone would want.” Nonsense. Everybody can be good at something. With our more than 100 nonprofit partners, there’s a place for you to shine. You will be amazed how your gifts will emerge.
• “I just don’t have any fun anymore.” You see others with a hobby or passion or a regular group of fun friends and wonder why you can’t have something like that. It may take some time, but if you accept that first shot at volunteering, you’ll eventually find a situation that’s rewarding and enjoyable, and makes your life better while you’re making the lives of others better.
I hope you’ll consider volunteering. We can help you get started.