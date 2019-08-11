How fortunate Green Valley and Sahuarita residents are to have top entertainment so close to home.
The fall season starts at the Community Performance & Art Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, with 50-plus voices of the Green Valley Summer Chorus performing in concert. “How Can I Keep from Singing!” is directed by Tamara Kahrimanis, who is leading the Summer Community Chorus for the fourth year and has seen it increase from 28 to 52 members.
This program will feature jazz, spirituals, Americana and Broadway music in two performances, Kahrimanis said. The chorus will perform “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho,” “You Raise Me Up,” and excerpts from “My Fair Lady.” Also, an entire medley from “Phantom of the Opera” will be performed by soloists, with the chorus joining in for two pieces.
If you haven't seen a performance of “Phantom of the Opera,” here's an opportunity to enjoy outstanding songs and music from the show.
“Phantom of the Opera” tops the list of Broadway’s longest-running shows with 13,063 performances. As a comparison, “Oklahoma” ran for 2,212 performances, “The Sound of Music” for 1,443, and “The King and I” for 1,246 shows.
“I looked at the talent we had and knew this year we could pull this off. We received input from professionals and used it. That’s what makes a team,” Kahrimanis said. “Marilyn Schum, our wonderful accompanist, will play for us again, and we’ll have guest percussionist Frank Gresham to liven things up.”
Charlie Zurbuchen will perform a spiritual solo of “Wade in the Water,” and Annie Zurbuchen will perform “Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera” on Sept. 14, with Peggi Briggs performing the solo on Sept. 15.
Terri Nolte, who sang with the Chicago Lyric Opera, will perform two other solos from “Phantom of the Opera,” and Lee Kochan will perform “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”
The performances are on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
●
A different and delightfully enjoyable type of entertainment is the annual Oktoberfest, featuring the Bavarian Brass Band of Green Valley on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m.
Think lively polkas, waltzes, marches and folksongs under the direction of Lance Hoopes, and the expert yodeling skills of Tamara Kahrimanis, for an exceptional outdoor evening of entertainment and good times.
Add a full German-theme dinner that includes two drink tickets for German beer, wine or non-alcoholic drinks for a once-a-year delightful event.
“The Green Valley Brass Band has been performing at the CPAC Oktoberfest for more than a decade. The event showcases several features that our indoor concerts don’t have, including a magnificent view of the entire Santa Rita mountain range, yodeling — and strudel,” said Chris Ashcraft, CPAC's executive director.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Also available are tables of eight for $220.
●
Step back in time and enjoy a lively evening of memorable music from “Calendar Girl: The Sedaka Legacy,” a tribute to Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter and pianist Neil Sedaka. The show is performed by Terry Davies and his band at two performances on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Sedaka scored success as a teen pop star in the late 1950s and early 1960s and later as a pop/rock singer in the 1970s.
The show will bring back youthful memories and more than 25 top Sedaka classics, including his top hits “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” and “Laughter in the Rain.” Sedaka is renowned for his composition of “Where the Boys Are” and “Stupid Cupid,” recorded by Connie Francis, and “Love Will Keep Us Together,” recorded by the Captain & Tennille.
Enjoy performances on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
