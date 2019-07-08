5 Things To Do

NATURE
Learn about our local wildlife, their habitat needs & how to co-exist in harmony with them during Living With Urban Wildlife on July 16, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.
CONCERT
All are welcome at the Summer Mini Concert, featuring an organ recital by Rosalie Cassidy, 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the free S.O.U.L. Lunch at noon, at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
DANCE
All are welcome for an evening of great music & Argentine Tango at the Green Valley 2nd Saturday Milonga on July 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. Chuck, 520-625-3488.
MEDITATION
Join in activities to calm your body & mind, then meditate at the free Meditation for Everyone gathering on July 15, 1 to 2 p.m., at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive, 520-584-5295.
SEMINAR
Discover how volunteering benefits you & others at the “Volunteering Is Good for Your Health” seminar on July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Green Valley Recreation East Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive. Free to public; refreshments. 520-838-0160.