5 Things To Do

DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on Aug. 17, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Costs & details: 520-303-6591.
MEDITATION
Explore the world & beyond through varied forms of meditation with the Green Valley Meditation Group on Sundays, including Aug. 18, at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. Olga, 520-891-7478.
CONCERT
The 7th annual Monsoon Concert, featuring some of Southern Arizona's finest musicians & an eclectic lineup, is Aug. 21, with a 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. show, at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets: 520-648-1633.
LUNCHEON
Everyone is invited to the free Hope Luncheon, featuring good food and conversation for friends and neighbors, on August 15, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-625-4712.
WILDLIFE
Learn about some of Arizona's amazing creatures at “Venomous and Poisonous Animals of Arizona” on Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to noon, at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch.